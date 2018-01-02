Woman stabbed with scissors during family argument

SAN DIEGO — An argument turned violent in San Diego’s Colina Del Sol neighborhood when one woman stabbed another in the leg with a pair of scissors, police said Tuesday.

The violence erupted around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the east alley of 48th Street between Orange and Trojan avenues, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.

The women were “arguing about a family issue” when one of them stabbed the other with the scissors, Zwibel said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening wound. Police did not say how the two women were related.

Detectives from SDPD’s Mid-City division were assigned to investigate the assault. The suspect was not in custody as of early this morning.