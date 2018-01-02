New Year’s rarity! California twins born in different years

DELANO, Calif. – A slight rarity in California as twins were born in different years.

It appears the first baby born in Kern County was in Delano. Delano Regional Medical Center officials tell KERO that a set of twins was born at the end of 2017 and the start of 2018.

The first twin was born at 11:58 p.m. Sunday. He was 5 lbs 9 oz, 18 inches. The second twin, a girl, was born 12:16 a.m Monday. She weighed 4 lbs 10 oz. and was 16 inches. Doctors say the girl was slightly breached, so she had to be delivered via caesarean section. She is believed to be the first baby born in 2018 in Kern County.

The parents say the babies were about a month early,

Local firefighter and wife welcome first baby of 2018

A San Diego firefighter and his wife rang in the New Year with the arrival of their baby girl.

Reese Wryan Thoma was born at Kaiser Permanente in Kearny Mesa right at midnight, making her one of the first babies to be born in San Diego County in 2018.

“It was 10:30 at night and it was getting closer to midnight and we were like we’re going to have a New Year’s baby,” said mom, Jessica.

Baby Reese arrived January 1st, weighing 7 pounds 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches long. She caught her parents, Jessica and Matt by surprise because they weren’t expecting her for another 11 days.