Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A man died overnight after being stabbed in Oceanside, police said.

Oceanside police were searching for the person who stabbed the man near the 1100 block of North Coast Highway around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

The name of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing has been asked to call Oceanside police Detective Erik Ellgard at 760-435-4748. Anonymous tipsters can call 760-435-4730.