Man dies after being shot on New Year’s Eve

SAN DIEGO — The name of a 23-year-old man found fatally shot on a Mountain View-area sidewalk a few minutes before the start of the new year was released Tuesday.

Diego Villa of El Cajon was discovered bleeding from head and arm wounds just before midnight Sunday in the 3800 block of Teak Street, about a half-mile east of state Route 15 near Ocean View Boulevard, according to police.

Paramedics performed CPR on Villa at the scene before taking him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 3 p.m. Monday, Lt. Todd Griffin said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying and have publicly identified no suspects in the case.