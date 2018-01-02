Man chased down, stabbed near trolley station

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday but was expected to survive after he was stabbed by a group of men who chased him down near a trolley station, police said.

The victim was approached by two or three men just before 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Commercial Avenue near an Orange Line trolley stop, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said. The men “issued a gang challenge” before chasing the victim about a block, to the area of 33rd Street and Imperial Avenue.

One of the men stabbed the victim several times in the upper body before all of the suspects fled on foot, Zwibel said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect responsible for the stabbing was described as a roughly 6- foot, 200-pound Hispanic man between 24 and 26 years old and wearing a gray hooded jacket and jeans.

Gang unit detectives were investigating the assault, and anyone with information related to the incident was asked to call the SDPD gang unit at 619-531-2847 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.