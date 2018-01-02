Lottery for ‘Hamilton’ tickets in San Diego announced

SAN DIEGO — The producer of “Hamilton” announced Tuesday the availability of $10 lottery tickets to see the acclaimed musical during its San Diego run.

The lottery will open up two days before each performance. Thirty-five $10 tickets will be made available for the shows, which run from Jan. 6 to Jan. 28.

The tickets are for the orchestra section. Some seats in that section are currently listed for sale on Ticketmaster for more than $500.

The lottery can be entered using the “Hamilton” iPhone and Android apps, or by visiting http://www.hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.

“Hamilton” opens Saturday at the Civic Theatre.