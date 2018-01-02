List of over 100 retailers and their extended holiday return policies

SAN DIEGO – Now that Christmas and the holidays are over, people often find themselves stuck with a gift that just wasn’t right.

Many retailers offer extended returns for purchases made during the holiday shopping season.

Offers.com posted a comprehensive list of over 100 retailers’ return and extended holiday return policies for 2017 and 2018.

Top merchants:

(extended deadlines in bold)

Store Standard return deadline Holiday return deadline
Abercrombie & Fitch 60 days 60 days
Amazon 30 days Jan. 31 for orders shipped Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
American Girl Two years Two years
American Eagle Outfitters No deadline No deadline
Apple Store 14 days Jan. 8 for orders placed Nov. 25 – Dec. 25
Ashley Stewart 30 days 30 days
AT&T Wireless 14 days 14 days
Babies R Us 90 days Jan. 28 for orders placed Sept. 1 – Jan. 28 and Jan. 28 for select electronics & entertainment items purchased Nov. 1 or later
Banana Republic 45 days Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
Barneys New York 30 days 30 days
Barnes & Noble 14 days Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
Bath & Body Works No deadline No deadline
Bass Pro Shops 60 days 60 days
Bealls No deadline No deadline
Bed Bath & Beyond No deadline No deadline
Belk 180 days 180 days
Best Buy 15 days Jan. 14 for orders placed Oct. 29 – Dec. 30
Big Lots 30 days 30 days
Bloomingdale’s 1 year 1 year
Bose 30 days 30 days
Cabela’s 90 days 90 days
Cole Haan 30 days Jan. 18 for orders placed Nov. 12 – Dec. 18
Columbia Sportswear 60 days 60 days
Costco 90 days for select electronics and appliances; no deadline for most merchandise 90 days for select electronics and appliances; no deadline for most merchandise
Crate and Barrel 30 days for furniture and rugs; 90 days for most other merchandise 30 days for furniture and rugs; 90 days for most other merchandise
Dell 30 days 30 days
Dick’s Sporting Goods 60 days 60 days
Disney Store 30 days Jan. 18 for orders placed Nov. 7 – Dec. 18
eBay Varies by seller Varies by seller
Eddie Bauer No deadline No deadline
Express 60 days 60 days
Forever 21 30 days. Refunds are only available for online purchases returned by mail. Jan. 8 for orders placed Nov. 13 – Jan. 7 or within 30 days of ship date, whichever is later. Refunds are only available for online purchases returned by mail.
Finish Line 45 days Feb. 15 for orders placed Nov. 15 – Jan. 1
Foot Locker 45 days 45 days
Free People 30 days Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
GameStop 30 days 30 days
Gap 45 days Jan 15. for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of delivery, whichever is later
Guess 30 days 30 days
Guitar Center 45 days 45 days
H&M 30 days 30 days
HP 30 days Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
Home Depot 30 days for furniture and area rugs; 90 days for most merchandise 30 days for furniture and area rugs; 90 days for most merchandise
IKEA 1 year 1 year
JCPenney 45 days with no receipt, 30 days for appliances, electronics, furniture, 60 days for jewelry, In CT & MA, 90 days for any purchase 45 days with no receipt, 30 days for appliances, electronics, furniture, 60 days for jewelry, In CT & MA, 90 days for any purchase
Kmart 7 days for furniture; 30 days for most merchandise Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
Kohl’s 30 days for select electronics; no deadline for most merchandise Jan. 31 for premium electronics purchased from Nov. 1 – Dec. 25, no deadline for most merchandise
Lands’ End No deadline No deadline
LEGO 90 days 90 days
Lids 30 days 30 days
L.L.Bean No deadline No deadline
Lowe’s 90 days 90 days
Macy’s 180 days Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
Microsoft Store Varies by item. Varies by item.
Neiman Marcus 60 days Jan. 31 for orders placed Oct. 12 – Dec. 25 or 60 days of purchase, whichever is later.
Newegg 30 days Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
Nike 30 days Within 60 days of purchase for orders placed Nov. 7 – Jan. 6
Nordstrom No deadline No deadline
The North Face 60 days 60 days
Office Depot & OfficeMax No deadline for store brand items; 90 days for office supplies; 14 days for tech and furniture Jan. 14 for orders placed Oct. 1 – Dec. 24 or as the policy allows, whichever is later
Old Navy 45 days Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
OtterBox 30 days 30 days
Overstock.com 30 days Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31 or 30 days of delivery, whichever is later
Patagonia No deadline No deadline
Petco 60 days 60 days
PetSmart 60 days 60 days
Pier 1 45 days Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
Pottery Barn 30 days for most merchandise, 7 days for Quick Ship upholstery items Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
RadioShack 30 days 30 days
Rebecca Minkoff 30 days Information not yet released
REI 1 year, 90 days for outdoor electronics 1 year, 90 days for outdoor electronics
Saks Fifth Avenue 30 days Jan. 15 for orders placed after Oct. 15
Sam’s Club 90 days for select electronics, games, movies, and music; no deadline for most merchandise 90 days for select electronics, games, movies, and music; no deadline for most merchandise
Samsung 15 days after the product is received 15 days after the product is received
Sears 30 days for most merchandise Jan. 31 on items with a 30-day return policy for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
Shutterfly 60 days with 50% fee 60 days with 50% fee
Stein Mart 60 days 60 days
Target 30 days for electronics and entertainment; 90 days for most merchandise The 30-day refund period for returns begins Dec. 26 for all electronic and entertainment orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25 (REDcard holders get an extra 30 days). The 14-day refund period for returns begins Dec. 26 for drone orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
T.J. MAXX 30 days Jan. 23 for orders placed Oct. 15 – Dec. 24
Toys R Us 90 days Jan. 28 for orders placed Sept. 1 – Jan. 28 and Jan. 28 for select electronics & entertainment items purchased Nov. 1 or later
UGG Australia 30 days 30 days
Ulta 60 days 60 days
Urban Outfitters 30 days Feb. 28 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
Verizon 14 days, 30 days for business account holders 14 days, 30 days for business account holders
Victoria’s Secret 90 days 90 days
Walmart 15 days for select electronics; 90 days for most merchandise Jan. 10 for items with a 15-day return policy and Jan. 25 for items with a 30-day policy for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
West Elm 30 days for most merchandise 30 days for most merchandise
Williams-Sonoma 30 days for most merchandise 30 days for most merchandise
World Market 60 days 60 days
Zappos 1 year 1 year

A full list has been posted on this website.

