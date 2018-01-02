List of over 100 retailers and their extended holiday return policies

SAN DIEGO – Now that Christmas and the holidays are over, people often find themselves stuck with a gift that just wasn’t right.
Many retailers offer extended returns for purchases made during the holiday shopping season.
Offers.com posted a comprehensive list of over 100 retailers’ return and extended holiday return policies for 2017 and 2018.
Top merchants:
(extended deadlines in bold)
|Store
|Standard return deadline
|Holiday return deadline
|Abercrombie & Fitch
|60 days
|60 days
|Amazon
|30 days
|Jan. 31 for orders shipped Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
|American Girl
|Two years
|Two years
|American Eagle Outfitters
|No deadline
|No deadline
|Apple Store
|14 days
|Jan. 8 for orders placed Nov. 25 – Dec. 25
|Ashley Stewart
|30 days
|30 days
|AT&T Wireless
|14 days
|14 days
|Babies R Us
|90 days
|Jan. 28 for orders placed Sept. 1 – Jan. 28 and Jan. 28 for select electronics & entertainment items purchased Nov. 1 or later
|Banana Republic
|45 days
|Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
|Barneys New York
|30 days
|30 days
|Barnes & Noble
|14 days
|Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
|Bath & Body Works
|No deadline
|No deadline
|Bass Pro Shops
|60 days
|60 days
|Bealls
|No deadline
|No deadline
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|No deadline
|No deadline
|Belk
|180 days
|180 days
|Best Buy
|15 days
|Jan. 14 for orders placed Oct. 29 – Dec. 30
|Big Lots
|30 days
|30 days
|Bloomingdale’s
|1 year
|1 year
|Bose
|30 days
|30 days
|Cabela’s
|90 days
|90 days
|Cole Haan
|30 days
|Jan. 18 for orders placed Nov. 12 – Dec. 18
|Columbia Sportswear
|60 days
|60 days
|Costco
|90 days for select electronics and appliances; no deadline for most merchandise
|90 days for select electronics and appliances; no deadline for most merchandise
|Crate and Barrel
|30 days for furniture and rugs; 90 days for most other merchandise
|30 days for furniture and rugs; 90 days for most other merchandise
|Dell
|30 days
|30 days
|Dick’s Sporting Goods
|60 days
|60 days
|Disney Store
|30 days
|Jan. 18 for orders placed Nov. 7 – Dec. 18
|eBay
|Varies by seller
|Varies by seller
|Eddie Bauer
|No deadline
|No deadline
|Express
|60 days
|60 days
|Forever 21
|30 days. Refunds are only available for online purchases returned by mail.
|Jan. 8 for orders placed Nov. 13 – Jan. 7 or within 30 days of ship date, whichever is later. Refunds are only available for online purchases returned by mail.
|Finish Line
|45 days
|Feb. 15 for orders placed Nov. 15 – Jan. 1
|Foot Locker
|45 days
|45 days
|Free People
|30 days
|Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
|GameStop
|30 days
|30 days
|Gap
|45 days
|Jan 15. for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of delivery, whichever is later
|Guess
|30 days
|30 days
|Guitar Center
|45 days
|45 days
|H&M
|30 days
|30 days
|HP
|30 days
|Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
|Home Depot
|30 days for furniture and area rugs; 90 days for most merchandise
|30 days for furniture and area rugs; 90 days for most merchandise
|IKEA
|1 year
|1 year
|JCPenney
|45 days with no receipt, 30 days for appliances, electronics, furniture, 60 days for jewelry, In CT & MA, 90 days for any purchase
|45 days with no receipt, 30 days for appliances, electronics, furniture, 60 days for jewelry, In CT & MA, 90 days for any purchase
|Kmart
|7 days for furniture; 30 days for most merchandise
|Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
|Kohl’s
|30 days for select electronics; no deadline for most merchandise
|Jan. 31 for premium electronics purchased from Nov. 1 – Dec. 25, no deadline for most merchandise
|Lands’ End
|No deadline
|No deadline
|LEGO
|90 days
|90 days
|Lids
|30 days
|30 days
|L.L.Bean
|No deadline
|No deadline
|Lowe’s
|90 days
|90 days
|Macy’s
|180 days
|Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
|Microsoft Store
|Varies by item.
|Varies by item.
|Neiman Marcus
|60 days
|Jan. 31 for orders placed Oct. 12 – Dec. 25 or 60 days of purchase, whichever is later.
|Newegg
|30 days
|Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
|Nike
|30 days
|Within 60 days of purchase for orders placed Nov. 7 – Jan. 6
|Nordstrom
|No deadline
|No deadline
|The North Face
|60 days
|60 days
|Office Depot & OfficeMax
|No deadline for store brand items; 90 days for office supplies; 14 days for tech and furniture
|Jan. 14 for orders placed Oct. 1 – Dec. 24 or as the policy allows, whichever is later
|Old Navy
|45 days
|Jan. 15 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
|OtterBox
|30 days
|30 days
|Overstock.com
|30 days
|Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31 or 30 days of delivery, whichever is later
|Patagonia
|No deadline
|No deadline
|Petco
|60 days
|60 days
|PetSmart
|60 days
|60 days
|Pier 1
|45 days
|Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24 or within 45 days of purchase, whichever is later
|Pottery Barn
|30 days for most merchandise, 7 days for Quick Ship upholstery items
|Jan. 31 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
|RadioShack
|30 days
|30 days
|Rebecca Minkoff
|30 days
|Information not yet released
|REI
|1 year, 90 days for outdoor electronics
|1 year, 90 days for outdoor electronics
|Saks Fifth Avenue
|30 days
|Jan. 15 for orders placed after Oct. 15
|Sam’s Club
|90 days for select electronics, games, movies, and music; no deadline for most merchandise
|90 days for select electronics, games, movies, and music; no deadline for most merchandise
|Samsung
|15 days after the product is received
|15 days after the product is received
|Sears
|30 days for most merchandise
|Jan. 31 on items with a 30-day return policy for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 24
|Shutterfly
|60 days with 50% fee
|60 days with 50% fee
|Stein Mart
|60 days
|60 days
|Target
|30 days for electronics and entertainment; 90 days for most merchandise
|The 30-day refund period for returns begins Dec. 26 for all electronic and entertainment orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25 (REDcard holders get an extra 30 days). The 14-day refund period for returns begins Dec. 26 for drone orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
|T.J. MAXX
|30 days
|Jan. 23 for orders placed Oct. 15 – Dec. 24
|Toys R Us
|90 days
|Jan. 28 for orders placed Sept. 1 – Jan. 28 and Jan. 28 for select electronics & entertainment items purchased Nov. 1 or later
|UGG Australia
|30 days
|30 days
|Ulta
|60 days
|60 days
|Urban Outfitters
|30 days
|Feb. 28 for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
|Verizon
|14 days, 30 days for business account holders
|14 days, 30 days for business account holders
|Victoria’s Secret
|90 days
|90 days
|Walmart
|15 days for select electronics; 90 days for most merchandise
|Jan. 10 for items with a 15-day return policy and Jan. 25 for items with a 30-day policy for orders placed Nov. 1 – Dec. 25
|West Elm
|30 days for most merchandise
|30 days for most merchandise
|Williams-Sonoma
|30 days for most merchandise
|30 days for most merchandise
|World Market
|60 days
|60 days
|Zappos
|1 year
|1 year
A full list has been posted on this website.