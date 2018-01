LA MESA, Calif. – A brush fire charred a few acres in Lemon Grove Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported on Lemon Grove Avenue and High Street near state Route 94 around 1:30 p.m.

Heartland Fire Department crews were working to extinguish it.

Crews a fighting a spot fire near High Street and Grove St in La Mesa. Avoid the area for 2 hours. https://t.co/uBTl8R0BpM — Heartland Fire (@heartlandfire) January 2, 2018

