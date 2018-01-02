Donations scattered after pickup clips Goodwill truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A pickup truck collided with a Goodwill truck on a South Bay freeway Tuesday, leaving donations scattered alongside the interstate.

The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Oro Vista Road.

Witnesses said the driver of a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when it swerved into the No. 5 lane and clipped a Goodwill truck, causing both trucks to veer off the freeway, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Jio said.

The pickup overturned and the Goodwill truck sideswiped a eucalyptus tree, breaking off several limbs.

The driver of the pickup and two people inside the Goodwill truck were taken to a local hospital and were later released.

Two bins worth of donations were destroyed. The remaining donations were picked up to be taken to the Goodwill in Otay Mesa Wednesday.

It was unknown whether the pickup truck driver would face charges.