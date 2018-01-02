Crash deaths, DUI arrests up over New Year’s weekend

SAN DIEGO — Traffic accidents claimed a half-dozen lives in the San Diego area over the New Year’s weekend, four more than during the comparable period last year, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

Between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday, CHP officers arrested 59 motorists on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on local roads, as compared with 52 during the three-day weekend that straddled the end of 2016 and the start of 2017, according to the state agency.

Across California, 40 people died in vehicle crashes over the last three-plus days — a significant increase from the 29 fatalities that marred the prior New Year’s weekend — and 936 drivers were jailed on suspicion of DUI, as compared with 767 last year.