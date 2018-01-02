Alleged gunman caught after El Cajon robbery

EL CAJON, Calif. – El Cajon police officers chased and arrested a suspect who had allegedly robbed another man at gunpoint Tuesday, police said.

A 911 caller reported being robbed of personal property just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Orlando Street, north of Main Street, El Cajon police Lt. Eric Taylor said.

“It was a random street robbery,” the lieutenant said.

A short time after contacting and interviewing the victim, officers spotted a suspect matching the robber’s description a few blocks away in the area of North First Street and East Madison Avenue.

“They went to stop the subject and he fled on foot,” Taylor said. “After a short pursuit, the officers were able to take him into custody without further incident.”

Officers found the victim’s personal property on the suspect and a gun matching the one the victim described, Taylor said. The victim also identified the man in a curbside line up.

The suspect was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, but his name was withheld pending completion of an initial investigation, the lieutenant.