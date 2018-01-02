Carrie Underwood says she ‘might look a bit different’ after face injury

Carrie Underwood says a “gruesome” fall that left her injured last November was more severe than what has previously been made public.

The country superstar broke her wrist in the fall, which sidelined her from a benefit concert and required physical therapy.

But in a blog post on her official fan website this week, Underwood also revealed that she injured her face, too.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in the New Year’s Eve post, which was reviewed by CNN. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well.”

Underwood said she would spare fans the “gruesome details,” but added that the doctor said he had put “between 40-50 stitches in.”

Several weeks after the incident, Underwood said she is “still healing and not quite looking the same.” She added, however, that she is “grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.”

omg is she okay? im actually worried now. i mean a broken wrist hurts but her face? i would hate to feel less confident over a fall that disfigured my face. poor Carrie. (carrie underwood wrote this btw) pic.twitter.com/R5A6mmTG6A — 🕊 (@slaymeclarkson) January 1, 2018

She also said that she is going back into the studio next week. The singer’s last major album release was 2015’s “Storyteller.”

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” Underwood told fans in her post. “I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Underwood has still been active on social media in the weeks after her fall. Five days ago, the singer posted a photo on Instagram of herself with a scarf almost completely obscuring her face.

A spokesperson for Underwood did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.