New Year’s Day closures

SAN DIEGO — Local, state and federal government offices will be closed Monday for the New Year’s Day holiday.

In the city of San Diego, that includes administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers and municipal pools. Chollas Lake, the Mission Trails Regional Park visitors center, Tecolote Nature Center, city reservoirs and the Miramar Landfill will also be closed.

Curbside refuse collection will be delayed one day this week.

Municipal golf courses will be open with regular hours.

In the county of San Diego, closures will include administrative offices, libraries and animal shelters. The Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley community centers will also be shut down.

County-run parks will be open.

Officials with the Metropolitan Transit System said their buses and trolleys will run on a Sunday schedule. Some express, rapid and rural bus routes won’t operate. Details are available at sdmts.com/schedules-real-time- service-notices/holiday-services.

For Monday only, the MTS will offer its Friends Ride Free holiday promotion, allowing each paying passenger to bring one friend on the bus and trolley for no charge.

The North County Transit District plans to run its buses, light-rail and trains on a Sunday schedule.