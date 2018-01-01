Man stabbed in dispute over watch

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed in his left arm in a dispute over a watch for trade in San Diego Monday, authorities said.

Two men arranged to meet at 3 a.m. at Estelle Street and Laco Drive to trade a watch for a speaker system, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.

The man trading the watch changed his mind and demanded it be returned, the sergeant said. The other man refused to return the watch and was chased and stabbed in the left arm with a knife before finally returning the watch.

The knife-wielding man fled in a gray Suzuki sedan, Zwibel said.