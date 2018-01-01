× Man sleeping in parked van killed in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO — A man sleeping inside a parked camper van was killed when its side was crushed by a pickup truck, which had been hit by a second pickup truck Monday.

The chain reaction crashes were at about 9 a.m. on Clairemont Drive, about a half mile up the hill from Interstate 5.

The driver who apparently caused the fatality ran away and was not arrested. San Diego Police spokesman Dino Delimitros said witnesses described the suspect as a middle-aged white man.

The man had been driving a Chevy pickup truck eastbound on Clairemont Drive when that pickup crashed into a GMC pickup truck that had been parked along the curb. The impact pushed the GMC along the side of the van, caving in its side, according to video from the scene.

“The man in the van was killed from the injuries he suffered in the accident,” Delimitros said.

Witnesses said the suspect ran away to the north, and the search for him was continuing.

Police asked anyone with information to call SDPD at 619-531-2000.