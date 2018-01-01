Man crawling on foggy roadway struck and killed

SAN DIEGO — A man was struck by a car and killed Monday while crawling on a foggy San Diego roadway, authorities said.

The man was seen crawling at 1:28 a.m. in the 1800 block of Palm Avenue, said San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel.

“Bystanders attempted to get the male out of the roadway,” Zwibel said. “Their attempt was unsuccessful and the male was struck by a silver Chrysler sedan.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Zwibel said. The car’s driver and passengers remained at the scene and alcohol was not believed a factor in the fatal crash.