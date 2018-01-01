Local firefighter and wife welcome first baby of 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A San Diego firefighter and his wife rang in the New Year with the arrival of their baby girl.

Reese Wryan Thoma was born at Kaiser Permanente in Kearny Mesa right at midnight, making her one of the first babies to be born in San Diego County in 2018.

“It was 10:30 at night and it was getting closer to midnight and we were like we’re going to have a New Year’s baby,” said mom, Jessica.

Baby Reese arrived January 1st, weighing 7 pounds 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches long. She caught her parents, Jessica and Matt by surprise because they weren’t expecting her for another 11 days.

Matt, who is a firefighter was at work and had to be tracked down by his wife who was determined to have her husband by her side when she gave birth.

“She made the right calls many of them and ultimately our dispatch called our station and got a hold of me,” said Matt.

Arriving in full gear to Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center, the couple was relieved to have welcomed a healthy baby girl after a close call just a week ago on Christmas Day.

“Our two year old fell in the pool at grandmas house on Christmas morning and that was a traumatic even for obvious reasons but more traumatic because Jessica had jumped in the pool to save her,” said Matt.

The couple’s toddler was okay, but Jessica was injured and had to be monitored for two full days to make sure she and baby Reese were going to be okay.

“We’re just overjoyed,” said Matt.