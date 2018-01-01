Fire displaces elderly man and 2 dogs in City Heights

SAN DIEGO – An elderly man and his two pets were displaced from a single-story home Monday after a fire broke inside his City Heights home.

The fire was reported about 1:13 p.m. in the 2400 block of Shamrock St., said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz.

“There was heavy smoke and fire from the back of the residence when the crews arrived,” said Muñoz. “The estimated damage to the contents of the structure was $50,000. The cause of the fire was determined to be extension cords taped together.”

San Diego fire Battalion Chief Dave Seneviratne said flames that spread from the Shamrock home to a neighbor’s house caused minimal damage to the exterior.

Fire crews were able to knock the blaze down in about 20 minutes.

The Red Cross is helping the man and his two dogs. There were no injuries reported.