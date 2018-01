CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One person was killed when a Ford Mustang crashed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, 5 hours into 2018.

The Mustang crashed in the left lane and center divider on the freeway at H Street in Chula Vista, the dispatcher said. At least two other cars hit the wreckage.

Debris was strewn across the freeway blocking all lanes.

No name was immediately released.