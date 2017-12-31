What to know about Rose Parade 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. - The 129th annual Rose Parade will take to the streets of Los Angeles New Years Day morning.

The parade features floral floats, spirited marching bands and high-stepping equestrian units along the 5 1/2 mile route down Colorado Boulevard.

Monday’s parade begins at 8 a.m. and will be broadcast live on FOX 5 San Diego and KTLA.

FOX 5's anchor Kathleen Bade will be along the parade route as the floats roll down the road. Follow here on social media for behind-the-scenes coverage: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Here's what the parade's official website says about the 129th annual parade:

It's a celebration more than a century old - a festival of flowers, music and sports unequaled anywhere else in the world. It's America's New Year Celebration, a greeting to the world on the first day of the year, and a salute to the community spirit and love of pageantry that have thrived in Pasadena for more than 100 years.

An event as large as the Tournament of Roses requires about 80,000 hours of combined manpower each year. That manpower is supplied by 935 members of the non-profit Tournament of Roses Association, a volunteer organization dedicated to presenting an internationally-recognized New Year's celebration. Each volunteer is assigned to one of 31 committees, with responsibilities ranging from selecting parade participants to directing visitors on New Year's Day, to hosting the press headquarters for media coverage of the Rose Bowl Game, to giving presentations about the Tournament to community groups.

Nicknamed "White Suiters" because of the distinctive white uniform every volunteer wears, these enthusiastic men and women give up their evenings, weekends and holidays to ensure the success of the parade and game. A small full-time staff provides support and continuity to the volunteer organization.

The college football playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. PST and will feature the No. 2 CFP-ranked Oklahoma Sooners vs. the No. 3 CFP-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.