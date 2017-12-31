How to get around San Diego County on New Years Eve for FREE

SAN DIEGO – Both the North County Transit District and Metropolitan Transit System plan to offer free ride promotions this holiday weekend on buses, light-rail and trains.

For the NCTD, all rides will be free on New Year’s Eve, after 6 p.m. The promotion applies to buses, the Sprinter light-rail service, the Coaster train and Lift rides.

The NCTD will also operate late Coaster trains Sunday evening and early Monday morning — southbound departing the Oceanside Transit Center at 11 p.m. and northbound from the Santa Fe Depot in San Diego at 12:45 a.m.

Extra Sprinter departures are scheduled after midnight, leaving Oceanside just after 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., and from Escondido at midnight and 1 a.m., according to the NCTD.

The MTS said its Friends Ride Free promotion will be for New Year’s Day, Monday, in which a paying passenger can bring a companion for free on buses and trolleys.

Sunday evening, the last trolley departures from downtown San Diego will be at 10:21 p.m. on the Orange Line from the Santa Fe Depot to El Cajon, 11:36 p.m. on the Green Line from the 12th and Imperial Transit Center to San Diego State University, and 11:48 p.m. on the Blue Line from America Plaza to San Ysidro.

The last Rapid 235 bus from the Santa Fe Depot to Escondido is set to depart just after 10 p.m., while the final Rapid 215 buses from the Santa Fe Depot to SDSU will leave at midnight and 1 a.m.

