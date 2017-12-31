Driver pulled from car just before train smashed into it

ENCINITAS, Calif. – An alleged drunken driver was pulled out of a car straddling railroad tracks in Encinitas just before an Amtrak train smashed into the vehicle, deputies said Sunday.

The driver, later identified as Angel Milan-Sanchez, 21, of National City, was not injured. He was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

There were no reported injuries to train passengers or crew members, said Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams. The train struck the car at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East E Street and South Coast Highway 101.

The car was stopped beyond the crossing arms on East E Street, said Deputy Tyler Eikermann of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The train driver attempted to brake, but was unable to stop in time and struck the car, Eikermann said.

Train service was disrupted for about two-and-a-half hours as a result of the crash, Abrams said.