× Deputy killed, 6 injured after shots fired in Denver

DENVER – A gunman shot and killed a deputy, and wounded four other deputies and two civilians at an apartment complex during a domestic violence call early Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

About 5:15 a.m., deputies responded the Copper Canyon Apartments complex at 3404 E. County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, between Colorado and University boulevards, FOX 31 reported.

A gunman opened fire, hitting five deputies and two civilians. One deputy was confirmed dead and the six others were taken to hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

The gunman was shot, is believed to be dead and is “no longer a threat,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy Jeff Pelle, son of Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, was one of the deputies shot.

The names and ages of the others who were shot and the gunman have not been released.

Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree reported receiving three patients with nonlife-threatening wounds. It’s not known if they are law enforcement.

Littleton Adventist Hospital reported receiving four patients. The hospital said it could not say what their conditions are or if they are law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office issued a code red for any citizens in the affected area. They were instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. It has since been lifted.

An emergency shelter was set up at East Ridge Recreation Center at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Anyone who was displaced from their homes was asked to go there during the course of the investigation.

C-470 was closed in both directions between Quebec Street and University Boulevard, and County Line Road was closed from Colorado Boulevard to University Boulevard for the investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol went on accident alert because of the incident.

Fall Officer’s body arrives to Douglas County Coroner’s Office. Law enforcement, civilians silent, sober and tearful watching procession. #KDVR pic.twitter.com/CIiAvbfY4W — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) December 31, 2017