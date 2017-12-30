Two stabbed in East Village

SAN DIEGO — Two people were stabbed in East Village after they got into an argument with an unknown man.

Police were informed of the incident about 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Imperial Avenue.

The argument occurred for unknown reasons, and the suspect stabbed the two victims with what appeared to be either a knife or a box cutter, according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. Robert Hawkins.

One of the victims, a woman, was stabbed in the abdomen. The other victim, a man, was stabbed in the left side of his chest. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, 5- feet-8-inches tall and 180 pounds, with a tattoo over one of his eyes and wearing a blue sweater.