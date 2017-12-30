Second arrest made in deadly Spring Valley shooting

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Authorities announced Saturday they have made a second arrest in the fatal shooting of a man in Spring Valley, for which a 17-year-old boy also was arrested in connection with the homicide earlier this week.

The shooting was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Concepcion Avenue and San Francisco Street in the La Presa area north of the Sweetwater Reservoir, said sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams. That’s where deputies found the bleeding victim and took him to a hospital, where doctors Wednesday night said his injuries were life-threatening.

“The victim of the shooting unfortunately succumbed to his injuries (Thursday) evening,” Williams said early Saturday morning.

Even before the victim was officially declared dead, sheriff’s homicide detectives were assigned to investigate because of the victim’s poor prognosis, Williams said. Those detectives set about trying to identify several people that witnesses saw running away from around the vehicle in which the victim was found.

Authorities did not release the name of the 17-year-old suspect because of his age, nor that of the victim pending family notification.

The homicide investigation led detectives to serve two search warrants Thursday at a pair of dwellings, Williams said. Deputies arrested the 17-year-old suspect at one of those residences Thursday evening.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Homicide Detail led the investigation and made that arrest with the help of deputies from the Rancho San Diego substation, the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail and San Diego’s multi-agency Fugitive Task Force.

The second suspect, identified by authorities as 19-year-old Alejandro Pearce of Spring Valley, was apprehended by Fugitive Task Force and Homicide Detail detectives just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Pearce was captured without incident in the 10700 block of US Elevator Road while Detectives were executing a search warrant at his nearby home, authorities said.

Pearce was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said. He is being held without bail.