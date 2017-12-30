× San Diego County gas prices rise seven times in eight days

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one cent Saturday to $3.113, the seventh increase in eight days following an 18-day streak of decreases.

The average price is 4.3 cents more than one week ago and 31.6 cents higher than one year ago, but 8.4 cents less than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price dropped 10.8 cents during the 18-day streak of decreases.

“Almost half the country has seen gas price jumps in the last week, partly because the better economy is creating a new all-time record for holiday travel,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Here in California, reportedly demand has increased for gasoline exports to Mexico, reversing a bit of the six-week decline in prices at the pump.”