× Police identify Marine fatally stabbed in the Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO – Police Saturday publicly identified a Marine who was stabbed to death in the Gaslamp District early Friday.

Ryan Evan Harris, a 21-year-old native of Northern California, was killed after a fight apparently broke out in the 500 block of Island Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to San Diego Police Lt. Todd Griffin.

Police dispatchers received a report of the fight and officers responded to the scene, finding Harris down on the sidewalk with what appeared to be stab wounds in his upper body, Griffin said.

Despite efforts from officers and paramedics, Harris died at the scene.

While tending to the Marine, police received another report of a second stabbing victim about a block away on J Street, Griffin said. Police quickly determined the second victim, who was not believed to be a Marine, was injured in the same brawl on Island Avenue.

Paramedics took the second man to a hospital for treatment and he was expected to survive, Griffin said. He was reportedly stabbed in the back and chest.

Homicide detectives were investigating the case Saturday, Griffin said.

Police said the suspect was described only as a Hispanic man, possibly accompanied by a second Hispanic man.