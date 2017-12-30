Motorcyclist killed in Golden Hill crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash involving a car in the Golden Hill area of San Diego.

The collision happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and 19th Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The motorcyclist was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he died.

The 26-year-old driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling east on the 1800 block of Broadway when he turned left and collided with the motorcyclist, who was traveling west on Broadway.

Police said alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.