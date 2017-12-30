Dense fog advisory issued for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Dense fog was expected to take hold in the San Diego area Saturday night through Sunday morning, prompting an advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory was issued at 8 p.m., when fog was expected to begin moving in to beach areas.

The fog is expected to spread up to 15 miles inland, the NWS said.

The advisory was issued for the cities of San Diego, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista and National City.

The fog could limit visibility to less than a quarter of a mile in some areas, potentially creating hazardous driving conditions and causing airport delays.

The weather service urged drivers affected by the fog to slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra following distance from vehicles ahead.

The advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.