Woman dies after becoming trapped under vehicle in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 61-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Chula Vista.

The collision happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 600 block of F Street, according to Chula Vista police.

The woman was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk when she stumbled and fell, according to video surveillance and several witnesses. Seconds later, she was struck by the vehicle traveling westbound on F Street.

The driver stopped as the woman became trapped underneath the vehicle.

The woman was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center, where she died.

Authorities are investigating the collision but said the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.