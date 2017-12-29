× Teenager arrested in deadly Spring Valley shooting

SPRING VALLEY – A man left gravely injured by a shooting in Spring Valley this week died in a hospital a day later, and his alleged killer, a 17-year-old boy, was behind bars Friday on suspicion of murder, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities did not release the name of the suspect because of his age, nor that of the victim pending family notification.

The shooting was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Concepcion Avenue and San Francisco Street in the La Presa area north of the Sweetwater Reservoir, said sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams. That’s where deputies found the bleeding victim and took him to a hospital, where doctors Wednesday night said his injuries were life-threatening.

“The victim of the shooting unfortunately succumbed to his injuries (Thursday) evening,” Williams said early Friday morning.

Even before the victim was officially declared dead, sheriff’s homicide detectives were assigned to investigate because of the victim’s poor prognosis, Williams said. Those detectives set about trying to identify several people that witnesses saw running away from around the vehicle in which the victim was found.

The homicide investigation led detectives to serve two search warrants Thursday at a pair of dwellings, Williams said. Deputies arrested the 17- year-old suspect at one of those residences Thursday evening.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Homicide Detail led the investigation and made the arrest with the help of deputies from the Ranch San Diego substation, the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail and San Diego’s multi- agency Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321, the sheriff’s after hours number at (858) 565-5200 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.