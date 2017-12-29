Suspect wanted for charging $800 using stolen credit card

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on suspicion of identity theft.

On October 31, a man is suspected of using a stolen credit card at several businesses in Santee, including the Walmart at Parkway Plaza, the 7-Eleven at 375 W. Madison Avenue and the Target at 250 Broadway, according to investigators from the Santee Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect used the card to purchase food, electronics and other high-priced items, adding up to around $800.

The suspect is known to frequent the Santee area and usually purchases Bugler brand tobacco and rolling papers. He uses a skateboard for transportation.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man between 25 and 35-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black or navy hooded sweatshirt, a black fitted hat, black pants, black Chuck Taylor tennis shoes and a black-and-white lanyard around his neck.

Anyone with information should call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at 619-956-4000 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.