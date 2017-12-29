Police offer advice to Florida Uber driver who stole $250K Ferrari

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida Uber driver is facing a felony grand theft charge after police say he was spotted driving on Interstate 75 a $250,000 Ferrari that was stolen in Palm Beach County.

Hilburn Jay Brendon Hunkins, 26, of Kissimmee, was pulled over around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when an officer noticed a black 2017 Ferrari California with stolen plates driving slowly beside a “high end” red Corvette, the police report states.

Hunkins was pulled over and told the officer that the Ferrari belonged to a friend, but couldn’t name the friend or give a phone number, the police report said.

The Gainesville Police Department poked fun at the arrest with a satirical Facebook post. The post began with “PRO TIP” followed by the following list of advice:

1. Don’t steal stuff. It’s just not nice.

2. Certainly don’t steal a $250,000 2017 Ferrari California.

2a. Especially when the window sticker is still on it.

3. If you ARE going to steal a $250,000 Ferrari…with the window sticker still on it…DON’T drive next to a Gainesville/Alachua County Drug Task Force vehicle with a License Plate Reader.

4. The “18MPG” is incorrect. We were only able to get 10 mpg out of it when we drove it to the station.

5. #4 is a joke. We had it safely towed for the rightful owner.

Hunkins was arrested on a charge of grand theft of property valued at $100,000 or more and booked into the Alachua County Jail.