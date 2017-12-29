Man on Logan Heights roof prompts standoff with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Crisis negotiators are trying to talk down a 19-year-old man who climbed onto the roof of a home, carrying a knife in Logan Heights, according to San Diego police.

The incident is in the 2900 block of Clay Avenue.

The young man has put down the knife and seems calm but has refused to come down from his perch for more than an hour. He has, however, begun speaking to officers and answering their questions, an SDPD sergeant says.

Check back for updates on this developing story.