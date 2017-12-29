LAPD officer hospitalized after being shot in Westlake District

LOS ANGELES — A female Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured after being shot in the Westlake District near downtown L.A. on Friday night, KTLA reported.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Witmer Street between Seventh and Eighth streets, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The wounded officer was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to Lopez, adding she was shot in the leg.

“Please keep the officer in your prayers tonight,” LAPD tweeted.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert on the southbound 110 Freeway at Wilshire Boulevard, blocking all lanes due to police activity. The area is near the scene of the shooting, but it was not immediately clear whether the CHP activity was related.

An LAPD officer has been shot in Rampart Division. The officer has been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. This is preliminary information. PIO is enroute & we will bring you more details as they become available. Please keep the officer in your prayers tonight — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 30, 2017

Check back for updates on this developing story.