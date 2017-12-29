Imperial Beach city official shot, killed in Mexico resort city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Imperial Beach Administrative Services Director Doug Bradley was shot to death in Ixtapa, Mexico, Imperial Beach city officials said Friday.

Bradley was shot during a robbery early Thursday while on vacation in the resort city.

Bradley, who was born in Huntington Beach, would have turned 50 years old on Friday.

“Doug Bradley was loved by all that knew him,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina. “He was always positive, loved to surf, and had helped to turn around the City of Imperial Beach’s financial management as well as restructure city administration to make it more efficient and resident friendly. He will be missed by everyone who knew him and worked with him.”

The City of Imperial Beach is working with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City to bring Bradley's body back to the U.S.