Hours-long standoff ends with no suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO – A standoff at a Valencia Park home ended after about five hours Friday morning when police discovered the man they were looking was not holed up inside.

Officers were called to Palin Street around 6:30 a.m. after reports that a woman was choked and possibly pushed out of a car by her boyfriend.

Police believed the woman’s boyfriend was inside the home and a standoff ensued. Some residents in the area were also evacuated.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers determined the man was not in the home.

Police were then dispatched to a home in the 6800 block of Doriana Street in Paradise Hills, which is where the victim lives, to search for the suspect, an SDPD spokesman said.

A primary-response team — similar to but smaller than a SWAT unit — was dispatched to the location but the suspect was again not found.

Active efforts to find the man have been called off, the spokesman said.

The woman reportedly suffered minor injuries in the alleged attack.