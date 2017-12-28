Infant found wandering alone in Escondido neighborhood

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An infant boy who was wandering outside in his pajamas in an Escondido neighborhood was reunited with his family early this morning about three hours after he was found, police said.

The boy, whom police said was between 1 and 2 years old, was found around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Escondido Boulevard, according to the Escondido Police Department. Officers knocked on doors throughout the neighborhood but were initially unable to find his parents.

Officers took the child and the person who found him to the police department and sought the public’s help to locate the child’s parents, an Escondido police sergeant said. Around 2 a.m., officers went back to the neighborhood to drop off the person who found the boy.

While back in the neighborhood, police spotted family members looking for the toddler and the family was reunited.