Record-high temperatures reached in parts of county

SAN DIEGO -- A spate of sunny and summer-like holiday season conditions in the San Diego area brought about record-high temperatures in several local communities Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday afternoon, the unseasonably warm spell led to maximum mercury readings of 88 degrees in Ramona, beating the old record of 81, set in 1980; 86 in El Cajon (81, 2016); and 82 in Alpine (79, 1963).

The maximum temperature in Vista, meanwhile, matched the city's prior Dec. 28 record of 80 degrees, set in 1975.

The pleasant conditions are expected to continue Friday in advance of a somewhat cooler New Year's weekend, according to forecasters.