Suspicious package prompts closure of Old Town Transit Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police are investigating a suspicious package at the trolley station in the Old Town area of San Diego.

The incident is causing delays for riders of the Green Line and people leaving the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium headed toward downtown.

In a tweet, San Diego police said it was assisting MTS at the station after a K9 "alerted on a trashcan."

A bus bridge will be operated between the Green Line's Morena/Linda Vista and Washington Street stations, according to a tweet from MTS.

Police said the Old Town trolley station parking lot was evacuated as a precaution and no one will be allowed into the parking lot to get their vehicle until the area has been cleared.

Passengers parked at Old Town Park and Ride will not be ticketed or towed if their vehicles are left overnight, according to a tweet from MTS.

Taylor and Congress streets have also been closed, as well as trolley and bus lines that run through the station, police said.

Travelers were advised to expect delays and use an alternate route.

We are assisting @sdmts at the Old Town Trolley Station after their K9 alerted on a trashcan. As a precaution we have evacuated the area & shut down Taylor and Congress street as well as the trolley and bus lines through that station. Expect delays. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/bALJhCifXB — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) December 29, 2017

OLD TOWN TROLLEY UPDATE: As a precaution we have evacuated the parking lot at the Old Town Trolley. No one will be allowed back into the parking lot to get their vehicle until the area has been cleared. Expect delays that could exceed 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/XGzNc9LAn1 — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) December 29, 2017

#MTSAlert - Green Line/Holiday Bowl riders from SDCCU Stadium heading toward downtown - Bus bridge between Morena/Linda Vista and Washington Stns due to police activity at Old Town. Approx 30 minute delay — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) December 29, 2017