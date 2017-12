Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif. – A local exotic animal rescue group recently saved five bears and a white tiger cub from three southern states.

Lions, Tigers and Bears rescued the severely neglected five-month-old tiger cub in Lousiana. The tiger was brought back to Alpine to be cared for by veterinarians.

The group also rescued three black bears in Alabama and two other bears in North Carolina. The animals were all transported to a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado.