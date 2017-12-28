Gunmen sought in Spring Valley shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A man was wounded in Spring Valley and authorities are looking Thursday for several assailants seen running away from the area.

The shooting was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Concepcion Avenue and San Francisco Street, said sheriff's Lt. Rich Williams.

Deputies found the victim inside a vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital by San Miguel Fire Department crews, Williams said. The victim's injuries are life-threatening, Heliams said.

Several people, for whom no descriptions were not released, were seen running from the vehicle the victim was in at the time of the shooting, Williams said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321 or the after hours number at 858-565-5200.