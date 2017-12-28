Driver killed after veering off winding road, crashing into tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLBROOK, Calif. -- A 45-year-old Oceanside man was killed when his car went off a winding road in Fallbrook, struck a boulder and rolled into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was the lone occupant of the 2017 Nissan Sentra that crashed just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Olive Hill Road just west of state Route 76 in the Bonsall area, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The driver apparently lost control of the sedan on a left-leaning curve on the rural two-lane roadway, Latulippe said. The sedan went off the right side of the road and the victim, who was apparently not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected when the car hit the boulder, rolled and crashed into the tree.

CHP officers shut down Olive Hill Road at Shamrock Road during an on-scene investigation early Thursday morning. The roadway was reopened about 2:30 a.m. and the crash remained under investigation Thursday.