Claire’s recalls makeup kits over asbestos concerns

WASHINGTON — Claire’s, the accessories and makeup store popular with young girls, has recalled several products after a mother sent her daughter’s kit to a lab for testing.

The results came back positive for asbestos, a toxic substance that if inhaled, can cause mesothelioma, according to the National Cancer Institute.

At the top of the Product and Safety page of Claires.com is a statement from the company that reads in part:

“As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues,” Claire’s said in a statement.

“Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

The products recalled include: