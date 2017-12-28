Claire’s recalls makeup kits over asbestos concerns

WASHINGTON — Claire’s, the accessories and makeup store popular with young girls, has recalled several products after a  mother sent her daughter’s kit to a lab for testing.

The results came back positive for asbestos, a toxic substance that if inhaled, can cause mesothelioma, according to the National Cancer Institute.

At the top of the Product and Safety page of Claires.com is a statement from the company that reads in part:

“As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues,” Claire’s said in a statement.

“Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

The products recalled include:

  • Ultimate Mega Make Up Set. Code: 71844
  • Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set. Code: 76094
  • Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact. Code: 26556
  • Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set. Code: 11767
  • Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set. Code: 20926
  • Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set. Code: 97275
  • Mint Glitter Make Up Set. Code: 74769
  • Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set. Code: 21044
  • Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss. Code: 97276