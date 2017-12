Authorities search for thief who stole truck, debit card

SANTEE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a person wanted in connection with stealing a truck and identity theft.

Sometime between 11 p.m. on December 4 and 5 a.m. on December 5, a person stole a white 1999 Ford F350 that was parked at the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 9305 Mission Gorge Road, according to investigators from the Santee Sheriff’s Station.┬áThe owner of the truck had left his debit card inside of the truck along with about $10,000 worth of tools locked inside a toolbox, located in the bed of the truck.

The debit card was used several times on December 5 in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at 619-956-4000 or CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.