Man attacks another man with ax in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO – A man armed with an ax attacked another man outside a store in Clairemont Thursday afternoon.

An argument between the two men started inside a 7-Eleven store on Genessee Avenue near Mt. Alifan Drive just before 12 p.m., according to San Diego police Officer Bill Hernandez. They went outside and one of the men attacked the other with an ax, police said.

San Diego police were seen searching the area.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

