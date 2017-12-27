Wendy’s customer uses chair to hit masked would-be robber in head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY, Calif. -- A good Samaritan stopped a would-be robbery at a Wendy's in California on Christmas Day, hitting the knife-wielding suspect over the head with a chair, according to KTXL.

The chain of events began when a would-be bandit walked into a Wendy's restaurant in Yuba City at 5:30 p.m., wearing a bag over his head.

"I kept an eye on him," said the man, who wishes to be identified only as Daniel. "Then, I noticed he had a knife in his right hand. He cut in the front of the line, went up to the cashier, brandished the knife and said, 'Give me the money.' Then about two seconds later, he turned to somebody on his left and said, 'She'll take care of you in a minute.' That's when I brought the chair down on his head."

Daniel said several thoughts rushed through his head before he took action against the masked man.

"My first thought was, 'What's this guy gonna do?'" Daniel said. "When I saw the knife I thought, 'Look at all these people in here. I don't want this to turn into somebody's Christmas memorial.' It was about that time, I took a couple steps with that big chair in my hand and brought it down on his head."

The suspect ran out of the restaurant into an awaiting getaway car, described as a white 1990s to 2000s sedan, possibly a Honda. He got away with nothing, except perhaps a head injury.

"If anybody out there knows a friend who got a gash on the head last night, that was probably the culprit," Daniel said.

While police generally don't encourage bystanders to intervene in robberies, Daniel said he does have special training that came into play that night: he was a security policeman in the Air Force.

Restaurant employees are calling Daniel a hero.

"That's a very traumatic experience, and he helped us instead of standing back and watching it," said cashier Erika Farris.

"I'd like to think that anybody would do something like that," Daniel humbly responded to the suggestion that he is a hero.

Anyone with information about the robbery attempt is asked to contact the Yuba City Police Department at (530) 822-4660.