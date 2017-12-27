× Tips for watching Holiday Bowl Parade in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The Port of San Diego expects more than 100,000 visitors to line the streets to watch the Holiday Bowl Parade Thursday.

The Port of San Diego’s Holiday Bowl Parade starts at 10 a.m. Thursday on the bay side of the Waterfront Park outside the San Diego County Administration Center. The balloons, marching bands, floats and more will head south along Harbor Drive and finish at the corner of Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway near Seaport Village.

Parking will be at a premium, county officials warned. Consider taking public transportation. The County Center/Little Italy trolley stop is located one block east of the Waterfront Park.

FOX 5 San Diego will live stream the parade on the website and app.

For those planning on making the Waterfront Park their viewing spot, here are some tips to keep in mind.

Starting at 7:45 a.m., segments of Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway will be closed.

The grandstand and television coverage area will limit parade viewing on the park’s extreme southwest corner.

Alcohol or smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not allowed.

Glass is not permitted.

Barbecuing is not permitted.

Picnics, lawn chairs, blankets and canopies are allowed.

Additional details can be found online or by calling Waterfront Park office at 619-232-7275.

The Metropolitan Transit System will boost trolley service to accommodate the large crowds expected for both the Holiday Bowl and parade. MTS recommends fans use the Compass Cloud mobile ticketing app to speed up boarding and convenience. A $5 Day Pass works for traveling to the parade and the game.

The Michigan State spartans and the Washington State cougars will kickoff their bowl game at SDCCU Stadium at 6 p.m.