Teen hit while crossing North County street

SAN DIEGO — A 15-year-old girl suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when she was struck by a car while crossing a street in the Carmel Valley section of San Diego.

The girl was crossing westbound about 5:30 p.m. in the north crosswalk at Del Mar Heights Road against a red light and don’t walk sign, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

She was struck by a 2000 Toyota Avalon being driven south on Hartfield Avenue by a 68-year-old man, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of several fractures, Heims said.