Power outage shuts down rides in parts of Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A power outage shut down about a dozen attractions in Disneyland in Anaheim Wednesday, a company spokesperson said.
Power was down in Toontown, Fantasyland and other rides, according to Disneyland Resort representative Elva Rubalcava.
She said there has been an issue with a transformer, and that teams were working on restoring power. The company does not have an estimated time of when power will be restored.
In a tweet posted at 1 p.m., the company said Disneyland Park was only accepting guests for re-entry, while Disney California Adventure Park remained open.
The power outage comes as Disneyland, decorated for the Christmas season, is expected to see holiday crowds.