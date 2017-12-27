Power outage shuts down rides in parts of Disneyland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A power outage shut down about a dozen attractions in Disneyland in Anaheim Wednesday, a company spokesperson said.

Power was down in Toontown, Fantasyland and other rides, according to Disneyland Resort representative Elva Rubalcava.

She said there has been an issue with a transformer, and that teams were working on restoring power. The company does not have an estimated time of when power will be restored.

In a tweet posted at 1 p.m., the company said Disneyland Park was only accepting guests for re-entry, while Disney California Adventure Park remained open.

The power outage comes as Disneyland, decorated for the Christmas season, is expected to see holiday crowds.

Disneyland is full. Some rides are starting to get power again slowly. pic.twitter.com/CdpiUlRhEA — Robert Yocum 📎🌍🗽 (@rcymozart) December 27, 2017

Got stuck for 30m w/ 3 small kids on “it’s a small world” at @disneyland when the power went out. Backup generator turned on, letting one speaker turn on. Darn song is really stuck and kids can’t stop singing it. — danah boyd (@zephoria) December 27, 2017

How’s @Disneyland gonna have a power outage the day we paid $124 for peak day tickets?! 🙄 — Sarah Mansoor (@idkmybff_Sarah) December 27, 2017